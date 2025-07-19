Marcus Rashford: Barcelona getting closer to signing Manchester United forward as he continues to train alone
A move may be on the cards to Barcelona for Manchester United’s forward Marcus Rashford. The 27-year-old-star, who has fallen out of favour with manager Ruben Anorim, has been training alone.
After Ruben Anorim joined Manchester United in November of last year, Marcus Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. In June of this year, Marcus Rashford spoke to Spanish YouTube channel XBuyer in Marbella and revealed that he was keen to play alongside superstar Lamine Yamal. Rashford said: "Yeah, sure. Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. So hopefully, we'll see..."
Rashford also said: (Yamal) is gonna be… it’s difficult to put into words what he’s doing because he’s not supposed to be doing it at 16, 17.
“He’s playing at the highest level, I don’t think we’ve seen it. To have his mentality is a skill.
“He’s not normal to be doing what he does and he will keep improving.
“(The Ballon d’Or) If you look at it in football ability he has to win, but then you look at Ousmane Dembele, the Champions League…”
Whilst he was on holiday in Spain, Marcus Rashford also said: "Spain is nice, it's not too far from home and also revealed that “If I'm training over a long period, my family can come for a few days, it's a nice location and good weather."
According to David Ornstein, football correspondent for The Athletic, Marcus Rashford could be on his way to Spain shortly, and more specifically, Barcelona. David Ornstein took to X and said: “Barcelona advancing on deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd. Offer via intermediaries loan + buy option #MUFC have agreed- not done but final stages. Flock approves 27yo England int’l suits #FCBarcelona on football/financial trend @TheAthleticFC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.