Liverpool have laid out their stance over the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga - and it’s a case of now or never.

Isak has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Newcastle United - telling the club that his time at St James’ Park is coming to an end, and even refusing to play for the club again.

Manager Eddie Howe has since exiled the Sweden international, who is training alone and won’t be included in matchday squads for the forseeable future.

Isak wants a move to Liverpool, and the Reds have already submitted an offer to the Magpies, with a £110m bid being rejected.

According to the Mirror, Arne Slot’s side will only make one more attempt to sign the star striker, and will negotiate on the condition that a deal can be reached.

This leaves Isak, 25, in a strange position, especially if a deal cannot be agreed before the transfer window closes.

Four potential scenarios are presenting themselves to the Sweden international - and only one of them sees him get his way.

His preferred option is for Liverpool to agree a fee with Newcastle, and get the paperwork signed before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, if a deal is not agreed, Liverpool appear to have made it clear that a transfer will not happen - meaning Isak would have to wait until at least January before getting a move elsewhere. He would likely still attract attention from a top side, and maybe Barcelona or Bayern Munich would be interested in him.

If not, his contract at Newcastle remains until 2028, and the ideal scenario at that point would be to try and repair his relationship with Howe, and earn his place back in the starting XI.

The worst case scenario, if that cannot be achieved, is bleak. Isak would be training on his own at St James’ Park for the next three years, not playing a single minute of professional football, and once his contract runs out the rest of the footballing world will have moved on without him.