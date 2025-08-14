Alexander Isak: Roy Keane and Ian Wright lay into Newcastle striker who refuses to play amid transfer saga
Liverpool saw a £110m bid for the 25-year-old rejected earlier this month, but reports claim Isak has told the club he will not play for Eddie Howe’s side again.
Isak has not submitted a formal transfer request but has been frozen out of Howe’s squad - training in isolation and with the manager refusing to include him at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United value Isak at £150m, and are refusing to budge on their asking price.
Speaking on the Overlap’s Rest is Football podcast, Wright called Isak’s conduct “shocking” and questioned his handling of the situation.
Former Arsenal striker Wright said: “It's shocking behaviour. I don't know what's happened with his agent, I don't know if his agent hasn't done the job properly - I don't know what it is and if Liverpool were going to get him, go and pay the £150m.”
Then ex-Manchester United midfielder and outspoken pundit Roy Keane entered the fray, and didn’t mix his words when describing the Isak situation.
Keane said: “If you're a footballer I'm always a bit wary when people say, 'You were promised something.' They're already on deals, and we talk about loyalty, but I just think as a footballer, you might be disappointed with the club and you might be leaving, I had it with [Nottingham] Forest but you still want to train and play.
"You should think, 'The benefits of me training and playing, if I go, I'll be ready' instead of going to train with somebody else for a few weeks.
“This would be different if Newcastle finished near the bottom and there was disarray, but they've just had a brilliant season, they're in the Champions League.
“Your job is to train and play, if you got into bed with an agent who can't do their job then you can't go to the club [and say] you should have done a better job.”