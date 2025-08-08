Arne Slot has spoken for the first time about the rumours linking Alexander Isak with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have been the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer, forking out £268m to sign the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

The latter was brought in from Eintracht Frankfurt to be Liverpool’s new centre-forward, but could find himself shifted out wide if the reigning Champions sign Isak from Newcastle United.

One bid has already been submitted, which NationalWorld reported was more than £100m, but was rejected as it didn’t meet Newcastle’s £150m valuation.

Speaking ahead of the Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace this weekend, manager Slot was asked about the ongoing situation with Isak.

He said: “As you know - and I think every manager works like this - you never talk about players that are not yours.

“I can talk to you about Hugo [Ekitike] who has done really well; we are really happy with the squad we have, and have every reason to be happy about that because we won the league last season.

“Okay, players left but we’ve brought players in as well, and the youngsters are doing good.

“So at this moment in time, Darwin [Nunez] might leave but nothing is signed yet - there is indeed a chance that he might leave.”

Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave the club, but the Magpies will be holding out for a fee that would smash the Premier League transfer record.

After selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, and assuming the Nunez sale goes through, it’s thought the Reds would have enough money to meet Newcastle’s demands.