Wolves have agreed a deal that will see one of their strikers leave the club for good.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past couple of weeks, striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United, with the Magpies desperate for a new centre-forward after Callum Wilson left the club, and Alexander Isak refused to play.

The Sweden international has downed tools at St James’ Park, and manager Eddie Howe has since ostracised him from the squad - forcing him to train alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Midlands side only signed the Norwegian earlier this summer, having made his loan move from last season permanent.

But a new development could see Newcastle miss out once again on a key target, following in the footsteps of players like James Trafford, Marc Guehi and Hugo Ekitike this window.

According to the Express and Star, Wolves have agreed to sell striker Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund, in a deal worth a reported £19.5m, with up to £3.5m in add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Silva, 23, does join the Bundesliga side, it would almost certainly close the door for Strand Larsen to join Newcastle, as he and Hee-chan Hwang would be the only experienced strikers still at the Molineux.

With Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson tipped to join Bayern Munich, and rumours around Brentford striker Yoane Wissa going quiet, Newcastle’s options for an Isak replacement are quickly running dry.