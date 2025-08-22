Newcastle United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the man who will replace Alexander Isak upfront.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have endured a frustrating summer, missing out on several transfer targets including James Trafford, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike.

Despite signing Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw, and Jacob Ramsey, Newcastle still risk losing their star forward, with Isak pushing for a move to Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sweden international has downed tools and is refusing to play for the club, with manager Eddie Howe responding by making the 25-year-old train alone.

Liverpool are expected to test Newcastle’s resolve with a bid closer to Isak’s £150m valuation, but the Tyneside club are reluctant to sanction a sale until they secure two strikers.

Yoane Wissa from Brentford is one target, and Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has emerged as another.

According to the Express and Star, Larsen has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle. The 25-year-old Norwegian striker scored 14 goals and picked up four assists for Wolves last season, and while he is not forcing an exit, the club would demand at least £60m to consider selling him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves only made Larsen’s move permanent this summer after initially signing him on loan, and with their own lack of depth in attack, are desperate to keep hold of him.

While the two clubs are not yet in direct talks, a bid in the region of £60m could open negotiations.