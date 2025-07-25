Newcastle United’s summer transfer window woes continue - as they miss out on yet another deal.

Despite the success of signing winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window, the Magpies have missed out on a handful of other stars this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike turned them down in favour of a move to Liverpool; defender Marc Guehi has been rumoured to be favouring the same move; and now their top target to replace goalkeeper Nick Pope has also been snapped up.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been keen on securing the services of 22-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Burnley number one, who helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League with a stellar defensive record last season, was considered to be the heir apparent to Pope, with Howe looking for a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Trafford is heading elsewhere this summer instead.

Posting on X, he said: “Manchester City agree deal to sign James Trafford as new goalkeeper, here we go!

“Deal in place with Burnley under value of £40m buy back clause. Trafford said yes to Man City as Pep Guardiola wanted him.

“Newcastle are also informed about Trafford’s decision.”