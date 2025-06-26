Burnley hint at James Trafford's future as Newcastle pursue goalkeeper's signature

Burnley have broken their silence over the future of goalkeeper James Trafford.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Newcastle United are in pursuit of Trafford, as manager Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad for next season.

The Magpies have secured Champions League football once again, and after a quiet summer last year are keen to splash the cash a bit this time around. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga are also high on Howe’s shopping list.

He also seems determined to find a new number one goalkeeper to replace 33-year-old Nick Pope between the sticks, having missed out on Joan Garcia earlier in the transfer window.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, 22-year-old Trafford could cost Newcastle as much as £40m.

In the meantime, Burnley have seemingly confirmed their stance on the transfer - having signed a new goalkeeper to replace him at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have signed German goalkeeper Max Weiss one a four-year contract from Bundesliga 2 side Kalsruher SC, in a deal thought to be worth around £4.2m.

A club statement read: “Burnley Football Club are pleased to confirm the arrival of goalkeeper Max Weiß from Karlsruher SC on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Born in Speyer, Germany, the 21-year-old came through TSG Hoffenheim and SV Sandhausen academies before joining Karlsruher SC academy in 2019. Impressing between the sticks, he signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022.

“The youngster went on to become the first-choice goalkeeper for the 2024/25 season, helping the Bundesliga 2 side to an eighth-place finish in a campaign in which he didn’t miss a game. Internationally, Weiß represented Germany at under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels and will continue his development in Lancashire with Scott Parker’s team.”

Weiss said: “I’m really excited to be here. It’s an amazing club with a big ambition and all the conversations I have had with people from here have been so good and very positive.

“The training ground facility looks amazing, the pitches are so nice and I can’t wait to get in for pre-season and meet the rest of the team.”

Weiss’ arrival does appear to pave the way for Trafford’s departure. The Englishman kept a record 29 clean sheets last season, leaving Weiss with big shoes to fill.