Newcastle preparing massive £40m bid in relentless pursuit for Premier League star
Since the opening of the summer transfer window, there have been a few names at the very top of manager Eddie Howe’s shopping list.
Winger Anthony Elanga has already been secured with a £55m deal set to be announced imminently, as has teenage wonderkid Antonio Cordero. But defensively, there are a couple more signings for the Magpies to chase.
Centre-back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for the past 12 months, with Liverpool also pining for the England international. Meanwhile, Howe has turned his attention to the goalkeeper position.
According to Football Insider, the Magpies are preparing a huge bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who has become Howe’s priority transfer.
Trafford, 22, kept 29 clean sheets for the club last season, as Burnley won promotion back to the Premier League with a remarkable defensive record.
Burnley have already rejected previous bids from Newcastle, who are now ready to submit a deal worth up to £40m - with almost half of that coming from add-ons to sweeten the deal.
It’s thought that this new deal meets all of Burnley’s demands for Trafford, after the Times reported that Newcastle believed they would compromise over a deal for their star man.
