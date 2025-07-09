Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell one of their starting XI stalwarts this summer - to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold fiasco.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have moved quickly in the transfer market after their Premier League title win under Arne Slot, securing Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

More signings are expected before the window closes, but Liverpool are also open to sales to help balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, deals for Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have brought in £42.5m, and speculation continues over the futures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Now, Ibrahima Konate is emerging as another possible departure. Valued at £51.6m by Transfermarkt, selling the 26-year-old would be a lucrative proposition for Liverpool.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Konate rejected a second contract extension from Liverpool, with his current deal set to expire next summer. The report claimed the France international is now weighing up whether to sign new terms or accept the challenge Real Madrid are offering.

Real Madrid have been monitoring Konate for some time as part of their long-term defensive plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, mindful of losing Alexander-Arnold for just £8.4m this summer after he ran down his deal and agreed an early exit to join Madrid for the Club World Cup, are unlikely to risk a similar scenario.

However, Konate’s departure would likely pave the way for the Reds to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. A guaranteed place in the starting XI has reportedly been a stumbling block for the England international, who is also wanted by Newcastle United.