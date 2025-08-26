Newcastle United have been offered a big-money striker, with their leading options apparently falling through.

The Magpies are looking for a new centre-forward, after Callum Wilson left the club and Alexander Isak downed tools.

Isak, 25, has reportedly told Newcastle that he will never play for the club again, as he pines for a move to Liverpool. It has left manager Eddie Howe with William Osula as the only striker in his squad.

Winger Anthony Gordon has been starting upfront so far this season, but picked up a red card against Liverpool during the bank holiday weekend fixtures.

Newcastle have chased after Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves, with both players likely to cost them around £60m. But negotiations for each have hit a stumbling block, with neither club willing to sell.

According to TalkSport’s Ben Jacobs, Newcastle have been offered a third option, who could prove more viable than the aforementioned Premier League stars.

Posting on X, he said: “Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

“Sources in Italy say Juventus raised Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

“Juve are willing to accept offers around €30m in order to get the Serbian striker off their wage bill following the arrival of Jonathan David.

“As it stands, Newcastle are not planning to proceed. Also unclear if Vlahovic would be open to a move to St James' Park.”

Vlahovic joined Juventus for £66m in 2022, but has recently fallen down the pecking order for the Old Lady and his value has also plummeted.

He was offered to Manchester United earlier this summer, but the Red Devils opted to sign Benjamin Sesko instead.