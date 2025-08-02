A general view of a corner flag prior to the U18 Premier League match between Newcastle United U18 v Manchester United U18 at Newcastle United Academy on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

West Ham have signed Callum Wilson on a one-year contract following his departure from Newcastle last month.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after being unable to agree a new deal at Newcastle, where he scored 49 goals in 130 appearances across all competitions in five seasons.

Injuries and Alexander Isak being Newcastle’s first-choice striker restricted Wilson’s playing time in the past couple of seasons, and he started just twice in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

However, Wilson, who scored twice in nine matches for England between 2018 and 2023, will remain in the English top-flight after deciding to join Graham Potter’s Hammers ahead of the upcoming season.

Wilson, who spent six seasons at Bournemouth before joining Newcastle in September 2020 for a fee of around £20m, said: “I’m excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham. A club that shares a similar passion to mine, hard work, dedication and also I strive for success so I’m glad to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“There’s such talent within the squad. The gaffer’s come in, he’s making everybody a team – all working in the same direction to achieve the goal which is to be finishing as high as possible in the league.”

Wilson, who had been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds, joins Jean-Clair Todibo, Daniel Cummings, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters in moving to the London Stadium this summer.

“We are pleased to welcome Callum to West Ham United,” Potter said. “He is a proven, experienced Premier League striker, with a great work ethic and a fantastic goalscoring record. He also has excellent character and personality, which is such an important factor, and something that we place a big emphasis on with our player recruitment.

“We have built a really good spirit and environment around the squad, and Callum will only strengthen and enhance that. He will be a good influence, especially on our young attacking players.”