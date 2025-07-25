Ex-Newcastle United striker chooses new club as personal terms agreed
The 33-year-old striker was made a free agent this summer after his contract at St James’ Park came to an end.
Since then, the England international has been searching for a new club, with a trio of potential suitors.
Newly-promoted sides Leeds United and Burnley showed interest initially, but Wilson turned down offers from both clubs. It then emerged that manager Graham Potter was keen to bring him over to West Ham United, having joined the club himself halfway through last season.
According to TalkSport, the Hammers have reached an agreement over personal terms, which means Wilson can be announced as soon as the paperwork is completed.
Wilson has a strong chance to be the starting striker at West Ham, having previously told the media he still “can offer so much” to the Premier League.
After Michail Antonio’s contract expired, Niclas Fullkrug was left as the sole senior striker in the squad, until 20-year-old Callum Marshall was promoted from the under-21s.
