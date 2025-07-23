West Ham want ex-Newcastle star who has snubbed Leeds United and Burnley

Callum Wilson is on the hunt for a new club after rejecting a pay-as-you-play deal from Newcastle United.

Wilson scored 49 goals in 130 games for Newcastle after joining from Bournemouth in 2020 for £20m.

He helped the club climb from relegation fights to a Champions League berth and played a part in their 2024 Carabao Cup win, their first trophy in 55 years.

But injuries and the rise of Alexander Isak pushed Wilson to the fringes of Eddie Howe’s squad. He made just three league starts last season, with his last goal coming in May against Burnley - who could now become his next destination.

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Burnley are seriously considering a move. Manager Scott Parker and the squad reportedly back the idea, seeing Wilson’s experience and goal record as key assets.

Leeds United remain in the mix too, especially after landing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle last week for £15m.

West Ham have also been offered the chance to sign Wilson, according to TalkSport. His agent, Will Salthouse, has ties to Hammers co-owner David Sullivan, which could help to facilitate a move.

The Hammers would likely be the preferred choice for Wilson, given they are an established Premier League club rather than a newly-promoted side.