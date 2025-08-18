Newcastle United should go after a £30m striker previously wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United.

That is the message being given to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who is desperate to sign a centre-forward before the summer transfer window closes.

Alexander Isak has told the club that he wants to leave, and is refusing to play for the Magpies. Meanwhile, Callum Wilson has joined West Ham United after leaving St James’ Park at the end of his contract.

In their opening game of the Premier League season, Newcastle played Anthony Gordon upfront in a 0-0 draw, while sole remaining striker Will Osula was left on the bench.

Speaking on TalkSport, football expert Andy Brassell believes the Magpies should chase after Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serie A star has one year left on his contract, and after Arsenal and Man United settled on other strikers - Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko respectively - Vlahovic’s options are limited.

Brassell said: “Obviously, he's way too expensive [for Juventus], they are paying him £12m a year, which he's not going to get anywhere else outside Saudi.

“I would say there are a few Premier League clubs, maybe a certain one who are having striker issues at the moment in the north east of England [Newcastle], who I think it's worth having a little go for him.

“He only has a year left on his contract. Juventus have to sell him now, they won't be charging a lot of money for him.”

Vlahovic has struggled to fully convince in Turin despite flashes of form, while Newcastle are actively hunting a centre-forward before the window closes, with Yoane Wissa also on their shopping list.