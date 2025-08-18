One of Newcastle United’s stalwart players could soon be heading out the door at St James’ Park.

Making 124 appearances for the Magpies since joining in 2022, Kieran Trippier is one of the more experienced voices in the dressing room.

But even though he’s still a key player for Eddie Howe, the 34-year-old might not be sticking around for much longer.

Newcastle have experienced another frustrating transfer window this summer, missing out on top signings like Joan Garcia, Hugo Ekitike and Deab Huijsen - although winger Anthony Elanga has joined from Nottingham Forest.

Striker Alexander Isak also wants to leave the club, and after telling Howe that he would never play for the club again, has been ostracised and left to train alone.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Trippier will soon leave St James’ Park too - but isn’t heading for the exit just yet.

The football news outlet reported that the England international wants to stay with Newcastle until the end of his contract in 12 months time; contract negotiations have not yet been held, and the prevailing thought is that Trippier will leave the club next summer.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson said: “It’s hardly worth them selling him.

“He’s vital in the Champions League, vital in the dressing room, and replacing him would cost a lot more.

“Keeping him for another year makes sense, even if he leaves for nothing at the end of it. And if he plays his way into a new deal, even better.”