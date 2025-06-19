After months of speculation, former England footballer Kieran Trippier has confirmed his split from wife Charlotte.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there has been frenzied speculation about the state of his marriage, former England footballer Kieran Trippier, who plays for Newcastle, has now confirmed that he split from his wife Charlotte more than a year ago. In a statement on his Instagram stories, Kieran said: “I have never commented on my private life but as the tabloids seem to want to continue writing false stories I feel I have no choice but to confirm publicly that myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago.”

Kieran Trippier went on to say that “I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children, and would ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier married Charlotte in Cyprus in 2016 and the couple share three children together, their son Jacob was born in December 2016, followed by a daughter Esme Rose in February 2020. Charlotte gave birth to their third child in 2022, a daughter, Isla.

Footballer Kieran Trippier reveals that he has split from his wife after nearly 10 years together. Newcastle player Kieran Trippier arrives at the ground prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Charlotte Trippier has 34.1K followers on Instagram and often shares photos of her children. In February shared a photograph of her daughter Esme in honour of her birthday and wrote: “Happy 6️⃣ bday to my Esme Rose 🌹 The most precious little soul. Love you 💕.”

Three weeks ago, Kieran Trippier, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, took to social media to share a birthday message to his youngest daughter Isla. He shared a photo of all three of his children and wrote: “My little princess turning 3 today!

“Happy birthday Isla daddy loves you so much ❤️🎉🥳.”

Kieran Trippier of England's wife, Charlotte Trippier celebrates following England's victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images | Getty Images

Kieran Trippier also shared a photo of his children along with what looks to be his mum at the final day of the season for Newcastle and wrote: “Final game of the season very proud as always to have my family there to watch and support ❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation has been growing that Kieran Trippier had split from his wife Charlotte after she reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram during last year's Euros in Germany, she also didn’t fly out to Germany for the matches. The Daily Mail reported that “She then posted a cryptic message on social media, saying: 'Sooner or later you get over the s*** you swore you'd never get over and it's the best feeling in the world.'

“Further posts included the caption 'the sun is shining, happy Monday', where Charlotte was seen sitting in the car listening to music while she waited to pick up her children from school.”