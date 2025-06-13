Colombian singer Shakira has a new line of hair products out.

Shakira has followed in the footsteps of megastar Beyoncé and launched her own hair care range, Isima. Shakira told Elle magazine that “We’ve been working on this for [a long time], steadily, carefully, [and] very methodically, developing these products. I’ve been the first guinea pig to test, and I am the right person to test these products, because my hair is so complex.

Shakira went on to tell Elle that “These products have been inspired by many Latin people who, like me, are in desperate need of products that meet their hair’s complex needs. I belong to a group of women [who] have been underserved for so long,” and also added that" This line is inspired [by] that diversity, and the needs and the challenges that women like me face every day to try to find health for their hair. For Latinas, our hair is very important. It’s part of our identity.”

As Shakira follows Beyoncé and launches hair care range, is ex husband Gerard Piqué still with girlfriend? Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

For those of you who are interested to find out more about Shakira’s new hair range, Isima is an eight-product range that includes a curl perfector called Curls Don’t Lie and products such as a hair masks, hair oil, scalp serum as well as shampoos and conditioners.

Isima is launching in the US at all Ulta stores this summer but it is not yet known at this stage if it will be available to buy in the UK.

Was Shakira married to Gerard Piqué?

Shakira was never married to Gerard Piqué, but the couple were together for 11 years. In 2022, they shared a joint statement about their split and said: "We regret to confirm that we are separating," and added that "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Do the couple have children?

Yes, Shakira and Gerard Piqué share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Is Gerard Piqué still with his girlfriend Clara Chía?

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía reportedly split in April of this year. Amid rumours that former Spain and Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué was cheating on Shakira with Clara Chía, Shakira and Gerard announced their split.

A year before Shakira and Gerard officially split up, a video emerged of Gerard taking a work video call from home, and it was reported there was a sighting of Clara in the background.