Former Barcelona and Manchester United centre-back Gerard Pique is under an official criminal police investigation following his alleged involvement in a deal that saw the Spanish Super Cup moved from Spain to Saudi Arabia.

Kosmos, a sports and entertainment company owned by Pique, signed an agreement with Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to make the move happen. For brokering the deal, Kosmos was to receive a total of 40 million Euros (£34 million) and the RFEF was to receive 400 million Euros (£340 million).

However, it is believed that there were ‘possible illegalities with criminal implications’ of an unknown nature within the deal. A group of people are now under investigation, with Pique being among those who are currently under scrutiny.

The case has been ongoing since 2022, when audio recordings of then-RFEF president Luis Rubiales and Pique discussing the deal were leaked to the public. As a result, RFEF offices were raided by Spanish authorities in March.

Pique and his representatives have denied any wrongdoing regarding the case, insisting that everything regarding the deal was completely ‘legal’.

During his career as a footballer, Pique initially joined Barcelona’s youth academy in 1997, before making the jump to Manchester United in 2004. He spent four years with the Red Devils, making 12 Premier League appearances along the way, before moving back to Barcelona in 2008 - he also spent a season on loan at Real Zaragoza.

At Barcelona, Pique swiftly became one of the most acclaimed defenders in the world. He won nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies and three Champions League trophies during his second stint with the Catalonian giants - he also won the World Cup in 2010 with Spain.