Shakira cancels show in Peru as she is rushed to hospital - what was wrong with the singer?
The She Wolf singer, 48, was due to perform in Peru last night (February 16) as part of her ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. But while fans gathered in anticipation of her concert, news broke that it would not be taking place.
Instead, Shakira was taken into hospital for a medical emergency, requiring immediate attention at the A&E department. She has confirmed that the gig will be rescheduled, and apologised to fans.
In a statement, she said: “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the emergency room for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.
“I am very sad to not be able to take to the stage today, I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you.
“Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all.”
The singer, who was previously married to footballer Gerard Pique, performed as recently as Friday as she wrapped up the Brazilian stage of her tour in Lima. Her divorce from Pique was the inspiration behind her latest album.
Shakira is set to continue performing throughout South America before arriving in the USA and Canada in May, with a tour that some believe could extend for more than a year, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.
She said: “l always have the drive for more, there's never a time that I come off stage and don't think there’s something I could have done better. I can never say no to a challenge. There are always new mountains to climb.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.