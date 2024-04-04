Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shakira is dating British actor and her steamy music video co-star Lucien Laviscount, according to a source close to the singer.

Daily Mail reports that “insiders” have officially confirmed that the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker, 47, has indeed shacked up with the 31-year-old ‘Emily In Paris’ star but insisted that they are not “heavily involved”. Rumours about their relationship began to spread after Laviscount’s appearance in her newest music video for the single Punteria featuring Cardi B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Punteria video, an almost-naked Laviscount could be seen wrapping his arms around the Colombian singer before lying in her lap. The pair were then spotted at an Italian restaurant in New York City, sending rumours over their relationship flying. However, those close to Shakira are said to be worried that Laviscount is in the relationship for the wrong reasons and will break her heart. A source told Daily Mail: “Shakira is desperate to fall in love – but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira.”

They added: “The women he has been with are all very different. Now he is seeing Shakira - and she wants love. But her friends fear he just wants people to know his name and she provides that. They are seeing each other but are not heavily involved yet.”

Former Corrie and Waterloo Road actor Laviscount’s exes include Kerry Katona, whom he met during their time in Celebrity Big Brother at the age of 19 years old while Katona was 31. He is also believed to have dated other notable stars such as Kelly Osbourne and Keke Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad