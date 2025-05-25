Actress Helen Flanagan has reportedly broken up with former footballer Ronnie Talbot.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster in the ITV soap, has reportedly split from former footballer boyfriend Ronnie Talbot after dating him for a year. She is said to have wanted to have children with him, but is now focusing on her career and family.

A source told The Sun that “They want different things in life. She has just landed a new acting job and is trying to juggle work projects with the kids.

She sat him down two weeks ago and said, ‘This isn’t working’. It was a grown-up chat.

“She just wants to be on her own for a while although she still has feelings for him.”

Helen Flanagan has three children with her former footballer boyfriend, Scott Sinclair, two daughters, Matilda, nine and Delilah six as well as Charlie who is three. The couple split in 2022 after 13 years of dating and were engaged at the time of their break-up.

Although Helen went on Celebs Go Dating, she had become close to Ronnie Talbot before going on the show.

Helen said at the time that “This is really difficult because I feel I have given the agency my heart and soul and I have been totally honest – I am a very, very honest person – but I did meet someone at home at the beginning of the year.”

Helen also revealed that “I really wanted to join the agency because I felt like, because I was in a long-term relationship and didn’t have much dating experience, and I really wanted to do this for me and grow and find out about myself, but it’s really hard because there is somebody at home that I have fallen for.#

“This has become quite difficult for me now, because unfortunately, I am comparing everybody to him and it’s making it very difficult now when I’m dating.”

After Helen, 34 revealed she was in a relationship with Ronnie, 45, she told The Sun that “Robbie really reminds me of home. He’s very northern, and he’s very Scouse. He’s just lovely. And it just reminds me of home.

“He’s a really genuine, lovely man, and he’s the funniest man I’ve ever met. Scousers are just a laugh.”