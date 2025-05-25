Actress Vinessa Shaw's husband Kristopher Gifford has filed for divorce from the star.

Hocus Pocus star Vinesssa Shaw’s husband, graphic designer Kristopher Gifford has filed for divorce from the actress after almost 10 years of marriage. TMZ reported that “The star's husband Kristopher Gifford filed divorce docs on Thursday ... citing the boilerplate irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

“He lists the date of separation as October 24, 2023 ... so it looks like they've been apart for well over a year and a half.”

Vinessa Shaw and Kristopher Gifford began their relationship in 2007 and were together for a decade before marrying in 2017 after getting engaged in 2008. The couple share a son together, Jack, 7, and Kristopehr Gifford is seeking joint legal and physical custody of him.

When it comes to her acting career, Vinessa Shaw is best known for her role in the Halloween comedy, Hocus Pocus and played the character of Allison Watts. Vinessa also appeared in 1992’s Ladybugs and L.A. Without a Map in 1998.

Kristopher Gifford last posted his wife Vinessa on Instagram to mark Independence Day in 2023, she was standing in front of an American flag. In February 2018, Vinessa shared the news on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s son Jack.

Vinessa shared a black and white photo of her holding Jack’s hand and wrote: “After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!! 🥊! Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!...Ok that’s all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time! 😴😴😴#happymommy #happyfamily#champions.”

In an interview with ComicBook in 2021, Vinessa Shaw spoke about the movie Hocus Pocus and said: “I think the best part about Halloween is having done Hocus Pocus. And probably the fact now that I have a three-and-a-half-year-old, who’s just starting to learn about Halloween and dressing up, he was so clueless. I said, “What do you want to be?” And he just thought about it, and then I realized, “Oh, ‘be,’ that’s not what I meant. Dress up as.” He was thinking like long-term, what does he want to be?”