Nottingham Forest have identified their ideal replacement for Anthony Elanga - but face fierce competition for his signature.

Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, are set to go head-to-head with AFC Bournemouth for he signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Nottingham Forest are actively searching for a replacement for Anthony Elanga, has travelled to Newcastle United for a medical before completing a £55m move. Bakayoko, 22, has been earmarked as a like-for-like signing, with a reputation for his pace on the ball.

Last season, the Belgium international scored 12 goals in 47 appearances for PSV across all competitions, bagging three assists in the process. He’s a natural right-winger who can also play at centre-forward, with his versatility also being a highlight for Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf backed up this interest, adding that both Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen have also shown serious intent. Sources close to Bakayoko say the Cherries and Leverkusen have already approached PSV to make their interest clear.

Forest signed Ibrahim Sangare from PSV last year and are keen to return to the Dutch outfit for Bakayoko. The money from Elanga’s sale could help fund the move.

With less than a year left on Bakayoko’s contract, PSV are expected to cash in this window to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.