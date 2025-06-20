Nottingham Forest face summer exodus as six players set to leave the club

Nuno Espirito Santo is having a summer clear-out, with almost half a dozen players set to leave Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest’s summer transfer window is beginning to take shape, with early moves setting the tone for what could be a busy few months at the City Ground.

Veteran defender Willy Boly has signed a contract extension keeping him at Forest until 2026. He is expected to be joined in defence by Jair Cunha, who is set to arrive from Botafogo after the Club World Cup. Striker Igor Jesus will also be making the move from the Brazilian side.

But departures are already underway. Left-backs Harry Toffolo and Alex Moreno have said their goodbyes, with more exits expected as the club reshapes the squad.

Here’s a look at the current state of play regarding potential and confirmed departures:

Matt Turner

After a loan spell at Crystal Palace, Turner acknowledged his future at Forest was unclear. Prioritising regular game time, the U.S. international is on the verge of a move to Lyon. According to Fabrizio Romano, a €8 million (£6.7m) deal has been verbally agreed.

Andrew Omobamidele

Following a solid loan at Strasbourg, the Ligue 1 club is set to make his stay permanent. French reports suggest the defender will sign a four-year contract. Leeds United were also interested, but appear to have missed out.

Lewis O’Brien

Several clubs are circling O’Brien, including Hull City, Valencia, Wrexham, and Preston North End. Swansea City, where he impressed on loan, have already held talks about a return—though his wages could be a sticking point.

Josh Bowler

Loan spells at Preston and Luton Town brought limited minutes, and interest in the winger has been quiet. After a string of unsuccessful loans since joining Forest in 2022, a permanent exit seems likely.

Danilo

Lyon have reportedly submitted a £21m bid for the Brazilian midfielder, but Besiktas have entered the race with a loan proposal. Forest now face a decision over his future.

Emmanuel Dennis

After being excluded from the first half of last season’s Premier League squad and making just seven appearances for Blackburn Rovers during a loan, Dennis appears surplus to requirements. With only one year left on his contract, finding a buyer could be difficult.