Liverpool could be hijacking Chelsea’s move for a Ligue 1 star - just days after his teammate joined Manchester City.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already landed Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m and reportedly close to finalising a British-record £116m deal for Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s summer spending spree shows no signs of slowing. Milos Kerkez is also expected to arrive from Bournemouth for around £45m.

With Darwin Nunez likely to depart - Napoli are said to be pushing hard for the Uruguayan - Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is now focusing on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as a potential marquee replacement. But the Reds are also looking to strengthen their forward options further, especially with question marks over the futures of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have opened discussions with Roc Nation, the representatives of Belgian forward Malick Fofana.

While L’Equipe has reported that Chelsea are currently leading the chase after making direct contact with Lyon, Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in the 20-year-old.

Fofana enjoyed a breakout season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

Lyon, who failed to qualify for the Champions League, are open to selling and have set a £43m price tag - slightly above the £34m they received from Manchester City for Rayan Cherki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Chelsea have moved first, the final decision obviously rests with Fofana himself. If Mykhailo Mudryk ends up being banned following his doping charge, Stamford Bridge may offer a more direct route into the starting XI.

His agent recently suggested that the player has a clear “choice of heart,” though no club has yet reached a formal agreement with the Ligue 1 side.