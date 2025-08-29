Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe did not mince his words when asked about Alexander Isak’s future.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big transfer saga over the summer has surrounded the 25-year-old striker, who was the subject of a £110m bid from Premier League champions Liverpool.

Since then, Isak has downed tools at St James’ Park and is refusing to play, holding out for a transfer while the club demand at least £150m for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have, frankly, struggled without him, as the departure of Callum Wilson earlier this summer left Will Osula as the only recognised centre-forward in the squad; winger Anthony Gordon has been playing striker in his stead, but was sent off in their most recent Premier League clash against Liverpool.

This weekend, the Magpies travel to newly-promoted Leeds United, but all the talk at Howe’s press conference centred around Isak’s future.

The English manager said: “The last month has been relentless - this has been a demanding window in lots of different ways.

“I think there’s still an opportunity to improve the squad further, but I don’t know quite what that will look like. It’s just small steps, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[It’s] difficult for me to give you any clarity on the future, I don’t know what the future holds in that respect because I’m not dealing with it myself.

“I’m concentrating on trying to bring players to the club.”

In response to Isak’s demand to leave Newcastle, Howe has ostracised him from the rest of the squad and instructed him to train alone. He has not played a single minute of competitive first-team football since May.