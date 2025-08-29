Eddie Howe drops Alexander Isak bombshell as Newcastle United star refuses to play for club
The big transfer saga over the summer has surrounded the 25-year-old striker, who was the subject of a £110m bid from Premier League champions Liverpool.
Since then, Isak has downed tools at St James’ Park and is refusing to play, holding out for a transfer while the club demand at least £150m for his services.
Newcastle have, frankly, struggled without him, as the departure of Callum Wilson earlier this summer left Will Osula as the only recognised centre-forward in the squad; winger Anthony Gordon has been playing striker in his stead, but was sent off in their most recent Premier League clash against Liverpool.
This weekend, the Magpies travel to newly-promoted Leeds United, but all the talk at Howe’s press conference centred around Isak’s future.
The English manager said: “The last month has been relentless - this has been a demanding window in lots of different ways.
“I think there’s still an opportunity to improve the squad further, but I don’t know quite what that will look like. It’s just small steps, really.
“[It’s] difficult for me to give you any clarity on the future, I don’t know what the future holds in that respect because I’m not dealing with it myself.
“I’m concentrating on trying to bring players to the club.”
In response to Isak’s demand to leave Newcastle, Howe has ostracised him from the rest of the squad and instructed him to train alone. He has not played a single minute of competitive first-team football since May.