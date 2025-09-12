Ange Postecoglou’s start as Nottingham Forest manager has been hit by a major setback.

Arriving earlier this week after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, the former Spurs boss would have ideally started life at his new club with a full-strength squad.

Not only have these hopes been dashed, but one of his top defenders now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines - and might not play until 2026.

Ola Aina tore his hamstring just 10 minutes into Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with South Africa on Tuesday. Although he was able to walk off the pitch, scans have revealed just how severe his injury is.

The 28-year-old has now been ruled out for the next three months, meaning Postecoglou will have to rely on his deputies for the immediate future.

Aina was a key figure last season, making 35 league appearances, scoring twice, and helping Forest secure European football for the first time in nearly three decades. He had also started all three league games this season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Arsenal, Postecoglou said: “We’ve sent him for some scans and we should get the results this afternoon. The rest of the boys, today is the first day I’ve had my eyes on them and they’re all fine.

“We have a clean bill of health apart from Aina.”

Deadline day loan signing Oleksandr Zinchenko is unavailable against his parent club, leaving summer arrival Nicolo Savona expected to fill in at left-back.