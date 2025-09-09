Nuno Espirito Santo | Getty Images

He may have led them to their first European football this millennium, but he’s fallen out with the owner - and it’s curtains for one Premier League boss.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The 51-year-old former Wolves and Spurs boss was given a new contract in June after guiding Forest to the Europa League this season, their first European qualification since 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno questioned the club’s business in the summer transfer window and cast doubt over his long-term future at the City Ground last month.

Forest said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Forest officials were said to have been taken by surprise when Nuno publicly revealed his broken relationship with Marinakis last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to rumours about his position at the time, Nuno admitted “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”, first raising questions about his future at the club.

“We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now,” he said of Marinakis ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace. “And where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job. I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned.”

Previously, Nuno had criticised the club’s activity in the summer transfer window, saying they had wasted a good chance, despite spending almost £100m on the likes of James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

And Nuno added: “I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close. This season, not so well. No, it’s not (good).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nottingham Forest face summer exodus as six players set to leave the club

Marinakis was seen remonstrating with Nuno after a 2-2 draw against Leicester at the end of last season, although at the time the club put that down to Taiwo Awoniyi playing on with a serious abdominal injury.

In the immediate aftermath of Marinakis’ altercation with Nuno, he was subject to heavy criticism, with pundit Gary Neville saying the manager should “negotiate his exit” that night.

Having led the club into Europe, Nuno departs the City Ground as the club’s most successful manager since Frank Clark, and they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Who will be the next Nottingham Forest boss?

There are several managers out of work at the moment after early season or summer sackings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglou, who won the Europa League with Spurs - one of Nuno’s former clubs - last season before being given the boot would be a good shout, and his style of football would go down well with Forest fans still enthralled by Brian Clough’s legacy.

Seasoned Premier League operative Jose Mourinho has just been sacked by Fenerbahce, and may fancy instant European football. Likewise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been relieved of his duties in Turkey recently, having been shown the door by Besiktas - and his time at Manchester United, including a second place in the league, now seems even more successful given the travails of Erik ten Hag and Rubin Amorim in the meantime.

Other names in the frame could include Sean Dyche, out of work since leaving Everton last season, and possibly some managers still in jobs - could Brendan Rodgers of Celtic be tempted back to England? And is Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace happy after losing several big-name players? If he jumped ship to Nottingham the subplot of Forest taking Palace’s Europa League spot would become even more twisted.