Nottingham Forest have appointed former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou as their replacement for the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was relieved of his duties on Monday night (September 8) following a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Postecoglou, who has been out of a job since leaving Spurs in June, has secured a quickfire return to work as Forest’s new head coach.

The Australian was sacked by the north London club just 16 days after leading them to Europa League glory. He will now get another crack at the Premier League and European football at the City Ground and Marinakis has brought him in to win trophies.

The Greek businessman said: “We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

“Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”

Postecoglou is set for a swift return to north London as Forest visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. The 60-year-old spent two seasons at Spurs and ended their trophy drought last season, but did so at the expense of the league, where they finished 17th.

Nuno was sacked on Monday night after publicly falling out with Marinakis this summer.

Who is Ange Postecoglou’s wife, do they have children?

After meeting in the 1990s, Ange Postecoglou is married to Georgia. The two met she was South Melbourne’s marketing manager and he was the coach. Together they have three children, all sons - James, Alexi, and Max.

In the ABC documentary The Australian Story: The Age of Ange, Georgia said: “Initially I wondered why everyone around him and around the club were so fascinated by and respected him, as he is not someone I would describe as charismatic or a charmer. I didn’t get it.

“It was only afterwards I got to understand him as a person.

“You would see him on the ground, he’d strike up conversations with kids, he saw how much they enjoyed what he enjoyed.”

How much was Postecoglou paid by Spurs?

With his contract no fulfilled when he was sacked at the end of last season, Tottenham Hotspur had to pay Postecoglou out of his contract.

When he was made redundant - despite winning the Europa League - the Telegraph claimed that Spurs had to pay him a £4m compensation package, along with a £2m bonus for winning the aforementioned competition.

Ange Postecoglou net worth

With a massive redundancy package, Ange Postecoglou’s net worth has skyrocketed in his post-Spurs life.

In February 2025, Football London claimed that the Australian had an estimated net worth of £9m; with this golden handshake, his net worth could now sit somewhere closer to £15m - assuming he didn’t go on a massive spending spree after losing his job.