A shortlist is already being drawn up for who could replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest.

After a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis, Nuno has been removed from his position in the dugout - despite guiding Forest back to European football for the first time since 1995.

Over the summer, the ex-Wolves boss questioned how the club was handling business, after winger Anthony Elanga left for Newcastle United in a £55m deal.

Last month, the 51-year-old even confirmed in a press conference that the relationship between him and Marinakis was on the rocks.

A club spokesperson said: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Quite a few names have already been floated around as potential replacements for the Portuguese gaffer - with Ange Postecoglou and Jose Mourinho being the most high-profile rumours.

But that’s not to discount others who are in the running, with the idea of poaching a manager from a Premier League rival reportedly on the cards for Marinakis.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “Nuno’s departure has now been confirmed, and attention turns to who Nottingham Forest bring in next. Tensions with owner Evangelos Marinakis had reportedly been building for a while, so the decision doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

“Ange Postecoglou is the early favourite with our traders at 2/1, having left Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Brendan Rodgers is next in the market at 4/1. He’s still at Celtic, but his name regularly comes up when Premier League jobs are on the table. An early European exit for Celtic could add fuel to that speculation.

“Jose Mourinho, available after leaving Fenerbahce, is currently 9/2. It would be a big-name move for Forest if Marinakis opts for someone of that profile. Marco Silva is also in the frame, with reports suggesting he’s unhappy at Fulham despite still being under contract.

“The Forest owner is known for moving quickly when he feels a change is needed, so don’t expect the process to drag on.”

Here are the full odds for the next Nottingham Forest manager:

Ange Postecoglou 2/1

Brendan Rodgers 4/1

Jose Mourinho 9/2

Marco Silva 7/1

Andoni Iraola 10/1

Oliver Glasner 10/1

Jose Luis Mendilibar 12/1

Pedro Martins 12/1

Sean Dyche 12/1

Erik Ten Hag 14/1

Frank Lampard 14/1

Gareth Southgate 16/1

Julen Lopetegui 16/1

Edin Terzic 20/1

Kieran McKenna 20/1

Steve Cooper 25/1

Steven Gerrard 28/1

Michael Carrick 33/1

Rafa Benitez 33/1

Pep Lijnders 40/1

Patrick Vieira 50/1

Nigel Clough 66/1

Jurgen Klopp 100/1