Brighton star drops transfer bombshell amid £100m link to Manchester United

One of Brighton’s priciest stars has told the club he wants to join Manchester United.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils have been hugely active in the summer transfer market, bringing in a trio of new attackers as manager Ruben Amorim overhauls a struggling squad.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko will form a new-look forward line this season - but problems both in midfield and in goal persist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In hopes of fixing the former, Man United had shown interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba; as previously reported, the Seagulls have not only slapped a £100m price tag on him, but told Man United that he won’t be available until next summer.

But according to transfer insiders Indykalia, Baleba himself has now thrown a spanner in the works.

Posting on X, they claimed that the Cameroon international has told Brighton that he wants to leave for Man United, and that personal terms have already been agreed.

Brighton, however, will not budge on their £100m valuation, meaning Man United will likely need to sell players before making a move happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means Amorim will need to shift at least a couple of his “bomb squad” - players he views as outcasts with no future at Old Trafford. These include Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

The latter has been linked with a £40-50m move to Chelsea, although nothing has been officially confirmed.