Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Benjamin Sesko after agreeing a deal with RB Leipzig.

The talented 22-year-old striker has been the subject of a tug of a war as the Red Devils and Newcastle United both attempted to bolster their attacks ahead of the new season.

Sesko indicated to Man United that he favoured a move to them over the Magpies and they have now agreed a deal with Leipzig worth £66.3m plus a potential £7.4m in add-ons.

The Slovenia international has been granted permission to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical and complete the move.

Sesko scored 21 goals in all competitions last term and has long been on the Red Devils’ radar, stretching back to his move from Domzale to RB Salzburg in 2019.

Newcastle had made the first move this summer and reacted to seeing an initial bid rebuffed by making an improved approach worth a reported £71.9m plus £2.2m in add-ons.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils were waiting in the wings and followed with a rival proposal of £65.4m, plus a potential £8.7m in add-ons.

The terms were subsequently tweaked, with Man United paying slightly more as an initial fee as part of the deal in principle struck with Leipzig.

Sesko is set to become the fourth signing of the summer as Man United look to hit back from finishing 15th last season - their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years - and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Matheus Cunha joined from Wolves for £62.5m, while Bryan Mbeumo left Brentford for an initial £65m fee that could rise by a further £6m should certain add-on clauses related to team and player be achieved.