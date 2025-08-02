RB Leipzig set for exodus upfront as Premier League club targets Benjamin Sesko's teammate
As has widely been reported, Benjamin Sesko is wanted by both Manchester United and Newcastle.
Both Premier League giants are keen to sign a striker, with Man United wanting a world-class centre-forward and Newcastle needing a replacement for Alexander Isak, who has said he wants to leave the club.
Latest reports suggest that Sesko favours a move to St James’ Park than Old Trafford; meanwhile, attacker Xavi Simons is on the verge of agreeing terms to join Chelsea.
But another teammate upfront could also be heading for pastures new.
According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Lois Openda is on the shortlist for newly-promoted Sunderland, with manager Regis le Bris spending big ahead of their Premier League return.
Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “Sunderland have added Lois Openda to their shortlist for this summer transfer window.
“However, it is questionable whether RB Leipzig would be willing to let the 25-year-old striker leave as well, if they sell both Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko.”
Last season, Openda played 45 games for the Bundesliga side in all competitions, picking up 13 goals and 11 assists in the process.
Even if Sunderland don’t secure a deal for Openda, he could still be targeted by other Premier League clubs.
Should Sesko join Newcastle instead of Man United, the Red Devils are chasing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa as an alternative; if Unai Emery does lose the England international, he could turn his attentions to Openda too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.