Bundesliga side RB Leipzig could lose both of their strikers to Premier League clubs this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Premier League giants are keen to sign a striker, with Man United wanting a world-class centre-forward and Newcastle needing a replacement for Alexander Isak, who has said he wants to leave the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest reports suggest that Sesko favours a move to St James’ Park than Old Trafford; meanwhile, attacker Xavi Simons is on the verge of agreeing terms to join Chelsea.

But another teammate upfront could also be heading for pastures new.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Lois Openda is on the shortlist for newly-promoted Sunderland, with manager Regis le Bris spending big ahead of their Premier League return.

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “Sunderland have added Lois Openda to their shortlist for this summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is questionable whether RB Leipzig would be willing to let the 25-year-old striker leave as well, if they sell both Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko.”

Last season, Openda played 45 games for the Bundesliga side in all competitions, picking up 13 goals and 11 assists in the process.

Even if Sunderland don’t secure a deal for Openda, he could still be targeted by other Premier League clubs.

Should Sesko join Newcastle instead of Man United, the Red Devils are chasing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa as an alternative; if Unai Emery does lose the England international, he could turn his attentions to Openda too.