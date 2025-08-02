Chelsea ready to finalise deal with £68m star as fresh round of talks scheduled
The Dutch international’s exit from RB Leipzig seems almost inevitable, with the player also subtly making it clear that his time at the club is over.
According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have lined up a fresh round of talks to finalise the move.
Simons was left out of Leipzig’s squad for today’s friendly against Atalanta - another sign that the 22-year-old is on his way out.
Plettenberg said: “Xavi Simons is also not in the squad for RB Leipzig’s friendly against Atalanta Bergamo today. [The] reason - his imminent departure from Leipzig.
“Chelsea want to close the deal very soon, with a new round of talks scheduled.”
Simons has also wiped Leipzig from his Instagram bio, signaling his intention to move on.
The versatile playmaker - who can operate on the wing or as a central attacking midfielder - would be a major addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad, despite concerns that his role could overlap with that of Cole Palmer.
Last season, Simons racked up 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for club and country.
