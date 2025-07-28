Chelsea preparing to offer two players plus cash for £100m Premier League star

Chelsea will offer a Premier League rival two of their players - plus cash - to secure one of their top talents.

Villa are said to be resisting offers and have told Chelsea the 21-year-old is not for sale; they have said the same thing to Manchester United, who are chasing after striker Ollie Watkins.

But the Blues believe their latest proposal - a high-profile part-exchange - could shift the stance.

Rogers is reportedly valued at £100m, but Chelsea remain undeterred, offering two players for Unai Emery’s star man.

Nicolas Jackson and Tosin Adarabioyo have both been offered as part of the deal, along with cash to sweeten the deal.

Chelsea have already spent over £210m this summer, bringing in Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Gittens - making them the second-highest spenders in the league so far.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Chelsea have “total confidence” in signing both Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons. Talks with Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively are ongoing, with Hato’s deal said to be close.