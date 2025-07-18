Chelsea could attempt swap deal for 22-year-old attacker thought to be "off-limits"
Fresh off winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup, manager Enzo Maresca is hopeful of pushing for the Premier League title next season.
Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers has been identified as a key target in Chelsea’s rebuild. Reports suggest the Blues are ready to drop £80m to bring the 22-year-old England international to Stamford Bridge.
The problem Maresca faces is simple - Villa are not interested in selling him.
According to TalkSport’s Alex Crook, Rogers is not for sale. He said: “Morgan Rogers is the one Villa player that is off-limits this summer.
“I think they do need to make a sale in order to balance the books in terms of PSR. It’s far more likely they cash in on Jacob Ramsey.
“Chelsea are interested in Morgan Rogers but as I say, I think the message at the moment from Villa is that he is not for sale.
“I think he’s got to be careful as well, because they’ve got so many players [at] Chelsea.”
In a bid to secure his signature, Chelsea may try to use Nicolas Jackson as part of a swap deal. Villa are reportedly watching him - and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho - as they hunt for a replacement for Jhon Duran, who left in January.
Villa boss Unai Emery knows Jackson well, having given him his senior debut at Villarreal in 2021. A reunion is on the table, but whether that includes a swap for Rogers remains uncertain.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.