Chelsea are ready to cash in on Tosin Adarabioyo just a year after signing him on a free.

Only 12 months ago, Adarabioyo arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer from Fulham.

Despite making 41 appearances for the Blues last season, playing a full 90 minutes on most occasions and being a regular in Enzo Maresca’s Europa Conference League campaign, Adarabioyo could be sold on this summer.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that the defender’s future at Stamford Bridge is already uncertain.

Despite solid performances, Chelsea are open to moving him on, either for cash or as part of a player swap.

Newcastle, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are all tracking the 27-year-old. But he could also move abroad, with Napoli, AC Milan, and Monaco all monitoring his situation.

One option being floated is a swap deal with Aston Villa involving winger Morgan Rogers.

Talks are early, and it’s unclear how serious Villa are, but Chelsea like the idea.

Selling Adarabioyo would represent pure profit for Chelsea and could open the door to bringing in younger, high-upside talent.

