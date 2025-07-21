Chelsea forward 'wants' to join Manchester United - but £70m price tag could get in the way

David George
2 minutes ago
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is open to a move to Manchester United this summer.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim is targeting a new striker after a miserable first season that saw his side finish 15th and rank among the league’s worst in goals scored.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled, and at least one of them is expected to leave the club this summer.

Man United have already spent £62.5m on Matheus Cunha and brought in Paraguayan prospect Diego Leon, with Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo is also close to joining.

But the club continues to explore more firepower, with Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig also being linked with a move. A Premier League striker is widely considered to be high up on Man United’s shortlist of new centre-forwards, but his price tag could become a point of contention.

But Jackson is firmly in the mix, according to Football Transfers. The 23-year-old Senegal international could fall down the pecking order at Chelsea following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, but the Blues reportedly want £70m for him.

Jackson scored 14 goals across all competitions last season and is seen as a potential fit for Amorim’s rebuild at Old Trafford.

