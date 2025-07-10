Nicolas Jackson | Getty Images

An unwanted Chelsea striker may have a new suitor as he looks to avoid a season of bench-warming.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea have gone for a forward-line overhaul this summer, signing Liam Delap from Ipswich and Brighton’s Joao Pedro - who made an instant impact with a double in teh Club World Cup semi-final.

This has pushed last year’s picks down the pecking order. Noni Madueke is in talks with Arsenal, Christopher Nkunku has been mentioned at Manchester United, and previously Nicolas Jackson has been linked with Arsenal, Juventus, Napoli, Galatasaray, Inter Milan and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week some outlets - including theprideoflondon.com indicated that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would be interested in keeping the 24-year-old Jackson as back-up. But now reports in Spain are suggesting that Atletico Madrid think he may be well suited to their set-up and would bolster their attack.

They already have Alexander Sorloth and Julián Álvarez, but will have another Champions League campaign this year after their third-place finish so may need more options.

Spanish website Fichajes says: “Diego Simeone believes the former Villarreal player fits perfectly into his style of play, thanks to his power, speed, and ability to create imbalances in the final third of the pitch. Furthermore, his familiarity with LaLiga, following his time with the Yellows, is an added value that facilitates his immediate adaptation to the Argentine coach's requirements.

“The Metropolitano offices know it won't be a simple operation, but the interest is real and growing. The possibility of Nico returning to Spain, now wearing red and white, is gaining momentum with each passing day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rumour is that a loan deal with an obligation to purchase at the end of the season - in order to side-step financial restrictions - might work for all parties.

Chelsea value Jackson at about £43m (€50m) even though he is no longer a guaranteed pick. Last season, he scored 13 goals in Last season, Jackson posted solid numbers: 13 goals and six assists in 34 games.