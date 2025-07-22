Chelsea are continuing to pursue a pricey attacker who might struggle to find a place in their starting XI.

Attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is one of the hottest properties in world football, having dazzled for RB Leipzig last season, bagging 11 goals and eight assists for the Bundesliga side.

Simons is most adept in the middle of the park, but also capable of playing on either wing, and is valued at £68m by Leipzig.

Posting on X, he said: “Talks between Chelsea and Xavi Simons’ camp, which also includes his brother Faustino, will continue today. The goal is to reach a verbal agreement.

“Xavi is open to a move to Chelsea. Talks with Leipzig will follow in due course.

“Arsenal are so far only waiting in the wings. As for FC Bayern, he remains a personal topic for Max Eberl.

“At present, however, there is still no progress despite stalled negotiations regarding Nick Woltemade.”

The issue that eagle-eyed fans may have spotted, however, is that Simons, 22, plays a similar role to Cole Palmer. The England international is also capable of playing anywhere in the attacking line, but is expected to play on the right this coming season.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro could play in behind Liam Delap, with both forwards joining from Brighton and Ipswich Town respectively this summer.

On the left-hand side, Pedro Neto is perhaps the one who could make way for Simons, in the event of a deal being agreed.

But Plettenberg believes there is another solution, adding: “In the event of a transfer, Chelsea can imagine playing with two number tens.”