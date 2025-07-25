Aston Villa "reject approach" from Manchester United as striker search continues

Aston Villa are standing firm as Manchester United pine after their top players.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Ruben Amorim is keen to sign a new striker this summer, having grown frustrated with incumbent forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

As reported, if he were to keep one of those two, it would be the latter, but a number of different strikers are on their shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Amorim’s shopping list are the likes of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Fiorentina’s Moise Kean, and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

At the same time, Man United are searching for a new goalkeeper, with Villa’s goalie Emiliano Martinez their number one target to replace Andre Onana.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have made an approach for the Argentina international.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Aston Villa have rejected an approach from Man United for Dibu Martinez on a loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Man United still deciding internally with experienced GK and young GK as options.

“Lammens from Royal Antwerp remains one of the main names.”

According to Transfermarkt, Martinez is valued at £20m - but as such a crucial part of Unai Emery’s side, Villa may hold out for more.