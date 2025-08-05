Manchester United have made their move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, submitting a bid to rival Newcastle’s pursuit.

Newcastle had two offers rejected - first £65.5m plus £4.3m in bonuses, then an improved offer £69.5m plus £4.3m in add-ons.

Sesko, 22, scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga last season, and is one of the most in-demand strikers in the summer transfer market.

Now, Man United have submitted a bid of their own, which according to Bild is £73.8m, with no word on bonuses or add-ons.

According to the German publication, Sesko is open to joining either Man United or Newcastle.

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer confirmed the player was left out of a recent match due to “very concrete interest” from multiple clubs.

He said: “Due to very concrete interest from several clubs, we decided he [Sesko] wouldn’t play. hen I say there’s been strong interest and clubs have approached us directly, it’s obvious what that means.

“‘I want to make it clear that this doesn’t mean he’s already on his way to another club. And it also doesn’t mean that Benji won’t play next week.”

Sesko is also not taking part in full-team training due to the ongoing talks about his future.