Newcastle are preparing to sell Alexander Isak - if they can land RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko for a club-record fee.

The Magpies have tabled a new offer worth £70m plus add-ons for the 21-year-old striker, after an earlier bid of £65m plus £4.3m in add-ons was turned down.

Leipzig rejected the first offer, holding out for a higher base fee and a sell-on clause.

According to TalkSport, Newcastle gave Sesko 48 hours to decide if he wants the move. If he signs, it opens the door for Isak to join Liverpool, after the Sweden international told manager Eddie Howe he wanted to leave.

Isak has made it plainly clear that he wants to make the switch to Anfield. Liverpool made an initial offer of more than £100m last week, which was rejected.

Newcastle value the 25-year-old striker at £150m.

Liverpool are trying to offload Darwin Nunez to help fund the deal, with AC Milan and Saudi side Al-Hilal interested.

Al-Hilal have stepped up efforts to sign the Uruguayan in a deal worth around £61m.

Liverpool are expected to return with a second bid for Isak if Sesko’s transfer does go through.