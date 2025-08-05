Nicolas Jackson is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea this summer - with Premier League rivals monitoring his situation.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. He’s now facing the prospect of being third-choice striker.

Despite 34 goal involvements in 65 Premier League games since his £32m move from Villarreal, the 24-year-old’s inconsistency and temperament - highlighted by a red card at the Club World Cup - have raised concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea aren’t actively pushing him out of the door, but are open to selling if the right offer comes in. With limited top-tier strikers available, Jackson has become a serious option for clubs scrambling in the final weeks of the window.

Manager Enzo Maresca has placed a £100m price tag on the striker, but whether a club is willing to pay that fee remains to be seen.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Jackson is one to watch as the Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko transfer stories develop. Whichever club misses out on the centre-forward they are chasing, will likely try and sign the Senegal international instead.

Manchester United are reportedly interested and could make a move if they fail to land Sesko. Jackson is one of two backup options they’ve been offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are less likely to make a move if they miss out on Isak, having already signed Hugo Ekitike.

But if Sesko joins Newcastle and Man United signed Ollie Watkins instead, Jackson could also emerge as a priority for Aston Villa.