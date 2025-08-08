Brighton slap £115m price tag on midfielder Carlos Baleba as Manchester United show interest
Close to the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko, Manchester United have enquired about the 21-year-old midfielder, but Brighton’s hierarchy has insisted he is not for sale in the current transfer window.
According to TalkSport, the club believe Baleba could fetch a fee similar to Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea for a British-record £115m.
That figure would eclipse the £74m Man United are spending on striker Benjamin Sesko, and could even challenge Florian Wirtz’s £116m move to Liverpool - the Premier League’s current record.
Baleba arrived from Lille in 2023 for around £23m and has since made 77 appearances, including 61 in the Premier League.
Last season, he ranked seventh in the league for ball recoveries and averaged more than two tackles per game, marking him as one of the league’s most effective ball winners.
Man United are targeting a midfielder with those attributes after focusing on attackers this summer, but Brighton’s track record in the market suggests the price will be steep.
Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation will inevitably see Bruno Fernandes drop into centre midfield; who goes alongside him, however, remains to be seen.
Casemiro’s lack of pace was exposed last season, Manuel Ugarte has failed to impress since arriving last summer and Kobbie Mainoo plays too similarly to Fernandes to form a solid midfield pivot.
In recent years, Brighton have turned major profits on players, including Marc Cucurella (bought for £15m, sold for £60m), Alexis Mac Allister (bought for £7m, sold for £35m) and Joao Pedro this summer, who was sold to Chelsea for £60m after joining the Seagulls for half that amount.
With that history, Man United know Baleba won’t come cheap - and depending on his performances for Brighton this coming season, a deal next summer could easily surpass the £100m mark.
