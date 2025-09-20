Yellow weather warning covering large parts of the UK have left this weekend’s Premier League matches looking at a washout.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind. The rain warning covers most of Wales, and northern England from 9am on Saturday morning (September 20) until 3am on Sunday (September), while parts of southern Wales and the Midlands have been issued a wind warning lasting from 3pm on Saturday afternoon until 4am on Sunday morning.

The weather service said in its yellow weather warning for rain: “A band of rain, heavy at times, across Wales, and northern and western England is expected to remain slow-moving during Saturday morning before making erratic eastward progress, eventually clearing early on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across large areas of the UK. | Met Office

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the focus for the heaviest rainfall, 20-30 mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely with some locations in the warning area seeing 60-80 mm of rain. These higher accumulations may not be confined to high ground only with these more probable over north Wales and northern England. Should confidence increase in these higher totals falling over urban or sensitive areas, this warning may be upgraded.”

In its wind warning, the Met Office said that some coastal areas may experience gusts of between 65-75mph, with inland locations set to experience gusts of between 50-60mph. The strongest winds are “more likely around Bristol Channel and the west Wales coast on Saturday afternoon and early evening”.

Will Premier League matches be cancelled due to Met Office yellow weather warnings?

Premier League matches are set to kick off across the country in areas covered by the yellow weather warnings. These matches include Burnley v Nottingham Forest, Wolves vs Leeds United, and Manchester United vs Chelsea.

Several Premier League matches are likely to be hit by rain and wind today after the Met Office issued yellow weather warning for large parts of the UK. | Getty Images

At the time of writing, all matches are due to go ahead despite the poor weather warnings. The Burnley vs Nottingham Forest and Wolves vs Leeds Utd fixtures will kick off at 3pm, meanwhile Old Trafford will play host to Manchester United and Chelsea at 5.30pm.

While matches themselves are set to be unaffected by the rain and wind, supporters travelling to and from the stadiums are being warned of potential disruption on the travel network. The Met Office has said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”