West Ham are at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday September 20.

Whilst Dani Dyer is getting ready for Strictly Come Dancing, her husband Jarrod Bowen is hoping to secure a win for West Ham as they take on Crystal Palace at home on Saturday September 20. West Ham manager Graham Potter has endured a nightmare start to the season and the club’s board has addressed their fans following their defeat to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

The West Ham board said: “West Ham United recognises the views expressed in recent correspondence from supporter representatives on the Fan Advisory Board and wishes to reassure all supporters that we continue to listen to fan feedback and advise them on the steps we are taking for the future wellbeing of the football club.

“The UEFA Europa Conference League triumph came in the middle of three successive campaigns in European competition – the first time we had ever achieved that feat. Following that period, significant investment was made into the football operation, both on signing new first-team players and the Club's overall scouting network and player recruitment department.”

The statement continued: “First, we accept that results and performances on the pitch over the past two seasons have not met the standards we set for ourselves. Nobody at the Club is satisfied with that and the Board of Directors have spent a great deal of time looking at the decisions that have been made across the football operation, in order to inform an improved strategy going forward.

“Our focus now is firmly on the future and building a team that can once again compete consistently in domestic competitions and in Europe. We have a strong platform from which to continue that quest, in that we are entering our 14th consecutive season in the Premier League – our longest unbroken top-flight run in the modern era.

“Steps have already been taken to implement a new strategy and approach – particularly in the area of player recruitment. We have appointed Graham Potter as our new Head Coach. His role is to build and develop a first-team squad in line with the Club’s identity and objectives, with a continued focus on integrating young players from our Academy.”

The statement concluded with these words: “We are proud of our history and our loyal supporter base, and we remain committed to building a Club that reflects both. We look forward to continuing dialogue with the FAB, among other direct channels of communications with our fanbase, and we encourage all supporters to remain engaged as we move forward together.

“The Club would like to place on record its thanks and appreciation to all of our fans, in the UK and all over the world, for their continued backing of West Ham United and the role that they have played in helping us to become one of the biggest and best-supported football clubs in the world.”

The managerial candidates reportedly being lined up to replace Graham Potter if he is sacked are Slaven Bilic and former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo. Slaven Bilic managed West Ham between 2015 and 2017.