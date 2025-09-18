A former West Ham manager is suddenly in the running to replace Graham Potter, should the Hammers boss be sacked.

Croatian football manager Slaven Bilic has found himself firmly in line for the job, having left the club back in 2017. The defender previously represented the club on the pitch in the mid-1990s.

Potter has won just six of his 23 Premier League games in charge of West Ham, and his departure seems to be all but inevitable. The Hammers are 18th in the league, with three points to their name and a goal difference of -7.

A summer spending spree of £125m has done little to steady the ship after a difficult end to last season too.

During his time in the dugout, Bilic carved out a 38.5 per cent win rate, winning 42 of his games in charge, drawing 30 and losing 37.

According to TalkSport, Bilic is among the favourites to replace Potter if he loses his job - but the bookies suggest he isn’t their first choice.

Speaking to the radio station while he was at Watford, Bilic said: “It's not easy. But there are clubs where it's even more difficult. And to be fair, West Ham is one of those clubs.

“West Ham is not the biggest club, of course, but it's a very popular club. It's kind of a special club. The fans are very demanding. The media, the whole environment around West Ham is very demanding.

“So what I'm trying to say, West Ham is one of those clubs that very quickly you get in that trouble zone, and it's only after three games.”

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “With pressure growing on Graham Potter after a dreadful start to the 2025/26 season, West Ham may soon be weighing up their next move.

“A run of poor results and rising frustration among fans has sparked talk that a change in the dugout could be on the horizon, even if the club remains publicly supportive for now.

“Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as the early favourite at 2/1, with his Premier League experience making him a logical contender. Slaven Bilic, who is reportedly being considered for a surprise comeback, is close behind at 7/2. A return for the former Hammers boss could appeal to supporters that are looking for a familiar face to steady the ship.”

Here are the full odds for the next West Ham manager:

Nuno Espirito Santo 2/1

Slaven Bilic 7/2

Brendan Rodgers 9/2

Gareth Southgate 7/1

Gary O'Neil 15/2

Frank Lampard 8/1

Kieran McKenna 10/1

Michael Carrick 12/1

Scott Parker 12/1

Lee Carsley 14/1

Erik Ten Hag 16/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 16/1

Sean Dyche 16/1

Steven Gerrard 18/1

Jesse Marsch 20/1

Liam Rosenior 25/1

Mauricio Pochettino 25/1

David Moyes 28/1

Daniel Farke 33/1

John Mousinho 33/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy 33/1

Paulo Di Canio 40/1

Mark Noble 50/1