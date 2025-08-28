The first manager of the 2025/26 season to be sacked has been confirmed by his former club.

Plenty of rumours have been flying around about which managers could already been on the chopping block; Graham Potter is under threat after West Ham United’s dismal start to the season, and Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing scrutiny after his side lost to League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

But it’s further down the football pyramid where the first domino of the season has fallen, with York City parting ways with manager Adam Hinshelwood.

The National League side finished second last season, narrowly missing out on promotion.

The club’s co-chairs, Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla, said: “We would like to thank Adam for everything he has done for the club since his arrival early last year.

“We wish him nothing but the very best for the future. We look forward to announcing the new manager in due course for this next chapter for the club.”

First team coach Cam Morrison has also left the club, with assistant manager Gary Elphick - brother of ex-Bournemouth player Tommy - being placed in charged for the interim.